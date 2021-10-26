Mizoram : Security Forces Seize Huge Cache Of ‘Areca Nuts’ From Champai, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Rifles on Monday apprehended two individuals, and seized a huge cache of contraband areca nuts from Champai district of Mizoram.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces incorporating of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles, and Champai Customs Department seized areca nuts weighing around 7200 kgs.

According to reports, the approximate cost of these areca nuts is worth Rs 28 lakhs, 8 thousand (28,08,000) in the international market.

Meanwhile, both the accused along with seized contraband substances have been apprehended for further legal proceedings.

It is pertinent to note that Mizoram Government’s concerted push against drug menace, have been following the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for anyone involved with the trade of illicit drugs.