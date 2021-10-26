Nagaland : American India Foundation Launches “Mission Corona Vijay” In Mon

NET Web Desk

The Country Director of American India Foundation (AIF) Mathew Joseph on Monday launched the “Mission Corona Vijay” to combat vaccine hesitancy, thereby generating awareness on the significance of inoculation.

Held at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Mon, the initiative was launched in presence of Public Health- American Indian Foundation (AIF) Programme Director, Dr. Mahesh Srinivas, Mon Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K, IAS, Additional Superintendent of Police, officials and staff of District Hospital Mon and office of the Chief Medical Officer, Mon and Civil Society Organizations.

Initiated by AIF, the campaign is also referred as ‘The First Million’.

The main objective of the campaign is to ensure that vaccination reaches out to all sections of the society, comprising of the most vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Under the campaign, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), migrant labourers, street vendors, tribal population and women working in the unorganised sectors have also been identified as the vulnerable groups.

The programme is implemented in collaboration with District Administration, and local supports received from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working in related fields.

According to DIPR report, Mon District is the first district in the whole of North East, which has been selected for the campaign.

For the aforementioned district, this campaign will be implemented in collaboration with District Administration, Mon; and Prodigals Home, Dimapur.

The programme has been chaired by District Coordinator, Prodigals Home Joseph Hapwang.

Mathew asserted that the campaign was initiated to address the issues of daily income faced by the marginalized communities due to time spent on getting administered with the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Deputy Commissioner, Mon in his speech expressed gratitude and appreciation to AIF for their kind gesture.

He further requested the foundation for their continued support beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.