Sikkim : 3-Day Long ‘Orientation Training Programme’ Commenced For Medical Officials & ESIC Employees

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 26, a three-day long ‘Orientation Training programme’ for medical officials and staffs of the ‘Employees State Insurance Corporation’ (ESIC) commenced at Shram Bhawan, Labour Department, Sokaythang, Gangtok.

The training programme is being organized by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Regional Office Kolkata (Ministry of Employment, Government of India) in collaboration with the Labour Department, Government of Sikkim.

The key objective of this programme is to train doctors and staffs of various private business sectors, and generate awareness about benefits provided by Employees State Insurance Act 1948.

ESI initiative covers the workers who are exposed to risks such as sickness, maternity, temporary or permanent disability, occupational disease or death due to employment injury, resulting in loss of wages or earning capacity.

The Act aims to neutralize the physical or financial loss suffered by employees and their family members due to chronic injury/disease, and death caused due to occupational hazards.

Under the aforementioned Act, employees can attain insured medical care at minimal cost, along with sickness and maternity benefits.

During the event, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) – ESIC Senior Administrative Grade Dr. S.N. Saha elaborated the history of ESIC and its activities.

He said that definite motto of ESIC depicts, “to serve employers and employees.”

Besides, the CMO asserted that ESIC believes in training the employees, so that they can deliver the best service to the state.

Through a powerpoint presentation, Dr Saha also talked about Occupational Health Services (OHS), health risks in various occupations, benefits of ESI, functions of OHS, work environment, pre-employment medical examination and periodic medical examination of employees.

Labour Department Secretary, Ms Namrata Thapa mentioned the programme, as first-of-its-kind in Sikkim.

She underlined the progress of ESIC and urged employees from both government and private sectors to attain full advantage of the programme.

Furthermore, the Labour Department Director, D.S. Kunwar; Non-Functionary Selection Grade official, Dr. Sarmishta Roy; ESIC Assistant Director, Mr. Subroto Banerjee, Medical Officials, staffs from ESIC, representatives of Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Association, representatives from pharmaceutical companies and staffs from various other sectors also attended the meeting.