Tripura : Elder Statesman & Youth Leaders Announces Formation Of New Party

NET Web Desk

Some elder statesman and youth leaders who recently resigned from the Congress party have officially announced the formation of a new party representing Tripura.

To be named as Tripura Democratic Front (TDF), the party has already elected its President and Chairman.

According to reports, the former State Youth Congress President Pujan Biswas and senior leader Tapas Dey have been appointed as the President, and Chairman of TDF’s Advisory Committee respectively.

Meanwhile, the party have planned further strategies, and declared teams to represent marginalized communities residing across the state, such as – Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other minority sections.

TDF have also stressed on the formations of various organization wings, representing various sections of this society, including – students, youths, women, and social media.

According to TDF President Pujan Biswas, the party is in talks with the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, and have pledged support to its demand for “Greater Tipraland”.