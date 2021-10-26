Tripura Gramin Bank Currently Prospering With Business Worth Rs 12000 Crores; Claims Union MoS For Finance

Agartala, October, 26, 2021 : Development wave across the North Eastern regions, particularly in Tripura, have gained a momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad while addressing the media at the BJP party office on Monday.

Karad, who is on a visit to the Northeastern states, chaired the State Level Bankers Committee meeting on Monday during which he assessed the various financial activities for the current FY 2021-22.

The meeting was also attended by Sakshi Gopal Saha, State Head of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Finance Department, DGM Anant Kumar, Chairman, Gramin Bank and other officials of Reserve Bank and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

“India has a total of 112 aspirational districts of which one is Dhali district of Tripura. According to the reports placed before me, Dhalai district has improved its performance leaving other districts behind.” – informed the MoS Finance.

He further added that the Credit Deposit (CD) ratio in Tripura was low and instructed the officials to enhance the same.

Besides, the Tripura Gramin Bank will be associated with the Credit Guarantee Trust, added the Union MoS.

He further announced the launch of Biometric ATM Card project in the state.

“The Prime Minister’s dream is to get money into the counts of the poor people across the country. So that they can be self-sufficient through the loans provided to them under various schemes,” Karad said.

During the event, the Union MoS shared that on May 16, 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office and directed the banks to commence opening accounts for the beneficiaries.

In regard to the following, a total of 43.50 crore new bank accounts were opened in which an amount of Rs 1,50,000 lakh crore were deposited.

He also appreciated the Tripura Gramin Bank, and said that it all started with Rs 3 lakh in 1976. While, the bank is currently prospering with a business of over Rs 12,000 crore.

The Union MoS also inaugurated the 149th branch at TGB at Hapania.

Besides, the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a courtesy meet with the Union MoS discussed several key issues and later called on the Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya at Raj Bhavan.