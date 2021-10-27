Arunachal Pradesh Registers Decline In Infant Mortality Rate

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh has registered a significant decline in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

Considered as the major indicator of poor health scenario of a country or region, IMR depicts the number of children dying at less than 1 year of age, divided by number of live births recorded in that specific year.

According to the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin, the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Arunachal Pradesh has dipped from 37 per 1000 live births in 2018 to 29 per 1000 live births in 2019.

It depicts that strategic approach undertaken by the Centre and state government has been successful, asserted the Deputy Director of National Health Mission (NHM) O Thamplang.

The landmark achievement could be attained through efforts, such as – strengthening of service delivery, quality assurance, improvement of reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCH+A); human resources development, community processes; information and knowledge; drugs and diagnostics and supply chain management, added Thamphang.

Its worth mentioning that Arunachal Pradesh has also emerged as one of the better performing states, if Covid-19 vaccination coverage is taken into context.