Assam : Kaziranga National Park Authority Orders Probe Into Animals Electrocution Incident

NET Web Desk

The concerned authorities of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve have ordered an expedite probe into the recent case of animals electrocution, that led to the death of a domesticated elephant, a swamp deer and two wild boars along the Burapahar Range of rhino habitat.

The domesticated elephant was electrocuted after it accidentally brought down a pole.

Meanwhile, a swamp deer and two wild boars who came in contact with the live wire also died.

According to Park’s Director P. Sivakumar, the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) assured the authorities of shifting the aforementioned power line.

Although, work related to the same commenced in 2019, but was stopped within just a year, i.e., in 2020, as contractor allocated with the project could only shift 30% of this power line.

The investigation which is expected to complete within 3 years, will be conducted at the level of a Divisional Forest Officer.

After attaining the results, concerned authorities of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve would register a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

It is pertinent to note that on Monday, October 25, the heart wrenching incident of animals killed due to electrocution occurred after a chain tied to leg of the elephant got stuck in the pole.

When the elephant pulled it, the pole and its cables fell on the ground, leading to death of these innocents.