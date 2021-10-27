Assam : PWRD Issues Notification For Vehicle Speed Limit Plying On Guwahati Stretch

NET Web Desk

The Assam Public Works Road Department (PWRD) has issued new notifications, informing about strict maintenance of speed limit for all classes of motor vehicles plying on PWD roads except those plying through National Highways.

Under the proposed notification, maximum speed limit on roads within Guwahati Metropolitan area, with a physical median separating lanes is 50 Kilometre Per hour (km/h). While, vehicles plying on all other roads of Guwahati should maintain a speed of 40 km/h.

The PWRD notification further added that, if required speed reduction shall be indicated through road signs.

If required, the concerned PWRD division shall also fix speed limits, in consultation with the local government and authorities.

An overview of the speed limit on PWD roads other than National Highway are mentioned below :