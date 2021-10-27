Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain Among 11 Athletes Recommended For ‘Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medalist and ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain from Assam is recommended for the nation’s highest sporting award – Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021, as revealed by the National Sports Committee on Wednesday, October 27. Another 11 sporting stars are also recommend along with Lovlina.

The nominations also include names of top Indian sport stars, who inspired youths across the nation through their determination and hard-work.

These include sportspersons from all fields, commencing from – Tokyo Olympics 2020, Paralympics 2020, football, cricket.

Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the Gold medal during Tokyo Olympics 2020 in javelin throw, thereby snatching India’s first gold medal in athletics, and only the second Indian athlete to win an individual Olympic gold tops the list.

Check out the list of 11 sporting legends who have been recommended for the highest sporting honour are mentioned below :

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Javelin)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

M Narwal (Shooting)

It is pertinent to note that earlier, the award was known as ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award’.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently renamed India’s highest sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand as a “small token” of gratitude to India’s hockey legend, and sportsperson who brought immense glory to the country.