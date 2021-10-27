Licensed Firearms Must Be Deposited At Nearest Police Station; Says Manipur Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, October 27, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms at nearest police stations.

The decision has been undertaken to prevent further clashes, that might occur among supporters of several politicians.

“It is rather unfortunate that election-related violent incidents are taking place in the state. Politicians should restrain their supporters. The Government shall take up all steps to maintain law and order and the guilty ones will be booked irrespective of their political affiliations.” – asserted the CM.

Manipur will go for polls on March 2022 when the incumbent government will finish its full five year term.