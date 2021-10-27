Manipur : ‘Black Rice’ of Kakching Gets GI Tag

NET Web Desk

The Black Rice of Kakching have recently been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag under agricultural products of the Geographical Indications of Goods

(Registration & Protection) Act of 1999.

Taking to Twitter handle, the Manipur Public Works, Power, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Information & Public Relations, Administrative Reforms, Textiles, Commerce & Industry minister Thongam Biswajit Singh shared the news of GI Tag been granted to the indigenous crop.

“The Black Rice of Kakching gets added to the list of GI tagged products! The 1 District 1 Product undr #PMFME scheme to select, brand & promote one product frm each district of the country & convert them into an export hub, that is transforming the #Manipur’s agricultural sector!” – tweeted Singh.

Black Rice is famous for its high nutrient value and gluten-free nature along with its use in traditional medicinal purposes.

It is pertinent to note that ‘Black Rice of Kakching’ is the fifth agricultural product from the Northeastern state which attained the feat.

The other four crops include – “Sirarakhong Hathei Chilly”, or “Tamenglong Orange”, “Black Aromatic Rice”, “Kachai Lemon”.

A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Therefore, in order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place.