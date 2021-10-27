Meghalaya : 47 Polling Stations Declared Vulnerable

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Frederick Roy Kharkongor, on Tuesday informed about the identification of 47 vulnerable polling stations, functioning in three constituencies – Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala bye-election, which will undergo by-polls on October 30.

Kharkongor informed that Mawryngkneng constituency has eight vulnerable polling stations, Mawphplang-10 and Rajabala-29.

In order to keep the situation under control, four companies of Central Armed Police Force (CRPF), Home Guards and state police are being deployed as part of security arrangements.

Besides, keeping in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 17 auxiliary polling stations in Rajabala, and 7 in Mawryngkneng were created to ensure that voters do not exceed the figure of 1000.

The minister further stressed on the safety of all stake holders, voters, polling officials, thereby following safe polling processes.

It is pertinent to note that bye-elections will be conducted for 3 Assembly Constituencies of Meghalaya – Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang, Rajabala on October 30.