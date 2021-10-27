Mizoram : Chief Electoral Office Issues Rejoinder, Claims Media Report On Bru’s Statement As “Misrepresented”

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, October 27, office of the Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued a rejoinder to the media community, regarding a news item published in a local daily English Newspaper on Tuesday.

According to the rejoinder, the news item appearing under the headline “Special Polling Booths for Brus Unlikely: CEO” misrepresented the CEO’s statement.

It added that, the CEO was reportedly quoted to have said that “We have not received any instructions from the ECI as regard to the Bru voters till now. In fact, there is no plan to allow the Bru voters to exercise their franchise in their camps as of now.”

Furthermore, the office of CEO urged the media fraternities that sensitive subjects, in context to statements should be properly executed. He requested media to refrain from quoting people erroneously.