Mizoram : Lalnunmawia Chuaungo Appointed As ‘Chief Information Commissioner’

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Government on Tuesday appointed Lalnunmawia Chuaungo as the state’s new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

Currently serving as the Chief Secretary of Mizoram, Chuaungo is all set to take a voluntary retirement from the position by October end.

The notification informing about the appointment of Chuaungo as the new CIC was issued by the General Administration department on October 20, as informed by an official statement.

A Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1987 batch, Chuaungo has also served as cadre of the Arunachal Prdesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT).

He assumed the office of chief secretary in February 2019 on inter-cadre deputation.

It’s worth mentioning that Chuaungo earlier served as the principal secretary of Mizoram Home department.