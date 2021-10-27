Mizoram Police Apprehend Man Found Vandalizing Properties Of ‘Republic Presbyterian Church’

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Wednesday, October 27, a man who was allegedly found vandalizing the Republic Presbyterian Church of Aizawl was handed over to the police by locals.

Identified as Lalremliana, the 21-yr-aged accused during interrogation has confessed about supernatural voices, which asked him to destroy the properties of this church.

Believed to be mentally ill, the accused have vandalized the large music mixture, placed in the Junior Department of the church.

Besides, Lalremliana have thrown away the religious text – Bible and hymn sheets out of the church.

When asked the reason for such grievous actions, Lalremliana asserted that God has directed him to clean up the church area.