Nagaland : Myanmar Nagas Taking Refuge In Mon district; Says Planning & Coordination Minister

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Government on Tuesday informed that the state is witnessing a large influx of Myanmar refugees in Mon district.

While interacting with media persons, the Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue & Parliamentary Affairs minister Neiba Kronu shared that refugees crossing the international border are mainly Nagas of Myanmar.

Although the total number of refugees who entered the state is yet to be ascertained, as proper assessment on the same is underway.

Kronu further added that these Myanmar nationals are being provided refuge by the churches and tribal bodies of Mon on the basis of humanitarian grounds.

“Our own people from Myanmar are also coming out and they are being provided refuge by the churches and tribal bodies of the district on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Apart from Mon, three other districts of Nagaland, namely – Phek, Kiphire, and Nokak share its international border with Myanmar.

Its worth mentioning that Myanmar nationals have been fleeing the war-torn country, since military junta took over the power of its administration.