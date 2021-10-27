Police Commemoration Day 2021 : Mizoram Police Organizes Painting Competition At Aizawl

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Wednesday, October 27, the Mizoram Police as a mark to celebrate the ‘Police Commemoration Day 2021’ organized a painting competition for school children at DGP Conference Hall, Police Headquarters (PHQ), Khatla, Aizawl.

The professional and prominent artist of Zotlang, Rosiamliana Ralte attended the event as a chief judge and jury.

15 students from 1st Bn. MAP English Medium School participated in the competition.

Furthermore, winners of this competition were adjudged to :

• 1 st Prize (Rs.2000/- with Certificate) – R.Lalnunfeli (Class -9)

• 2 nd Prize (Rs.1500/- with Certificate) – Catherine Vanlalpekhlui (Class -9)

• 3 rd Prize (Rs.1000/- with Certificate) – Zothanmawia (Class -9)

Director General of Police (DGP) SBK Singh, IPS, concluded the event by distributing awards, and thanking all the participants.