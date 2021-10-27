Sikkim CM & Governor Extends ‘Lhabab Duechen’ Greetings

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, October 27, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang & Governor – Ganga Prasad extended their best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of ‘Lhabab Duechen’.

Lhabab Duechen marks the return of Lord Buddha to earth from the heavenly realm after three months of teaching. On this sacred day, followers of Buddhism throng to monasteries to light butter lamps, burn incense and offer special prayers to Lord Buddha.

It symbolizes the descent of Buddha from heaven after visiting his mother. It is universally believed that Lord Buddha through his spiritual powers came to know about the whereabouts of his mother who did not live for a long time after his birth.

But the separation of devotees from their deity remained unbearable. In order to get unified with his disciples, who longed to hear his preaching, Lord Buddha finally descended on earth.

The Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has expressed his best greetings to the people, and urged them to remember and follow the virtues of love, compassion, wisdom, and harmony preached by the Sakyamuni.

While, the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad extended his greetings to the people through a message, “Mahatma Buddha is the symbol of knowledge and wisdom. In today’s world the knowledge is important and any person is incomplete without knowledge. That is why we need to adopt the philosophy of Mahatma Buddha in our practical life. Reincarnation of Gautam Buddha on the earth is worshiped as ‘Lhabhab Duechen’. On this day many devotees and monks worship in Buddhist monasteries as it is highly sacred as well as attainment of virtue is more compared to the other days. This festival inspires us to do love, non-violence, sacrifice and virtuous deeds. By adopting such good deeds, a person can prove the meaning of his life”.