Sikkim CM To Inaugurate Multi-Sport Arena On October 27

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay is all set to inaugurate a multi-sport arena on October 27.

Constructed by the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), the arena will be the first-of-its-kind stadium, which can be utilized for multiple indoor games.

Developed through GMC fund, the arena incorporates an international standard futsal court, table tennis area, multi gym, yoga hall, cricket practicing pitch, along with other sports facilities.

GMC Commissioner H.K. Chhetri stated that matches can be organized in the arena during both day and night with adequate light system being in place.

Built in dome-shaped structure, a water-harvesting system has also been installed in the arena, so that water collected can be utilized in the wash rooms.

Meanwhile, the GMC Additional Chief Secretary Gary Chopel informed that the arena has been developed in an area measuring more than 30,000 feet with futsal court alone measuring 8250 sq ft.

Considered to be an international specification, the flooring of this court has been erected with maple wood.

The futsal court with a sitting capacity of 550, can be used for games, such as – badminton and basketball.

Furthermore, the three-storied southern block arena also has a gym, yoga hall, table tennis court, cricket practice pitch, cafeteria, changing rooms among others.