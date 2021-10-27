Tripura Will Hand Over Government-Aided Schools To Private Organizations, Says ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 26, 2021 : Tripura cabinet on Tuesday decided to hand over more government schools to the private organizations as student ratio in these schools have decreased over time.

In a press conference organized in Agartala on Tuesday evening, Tripura cabinet spokesperson and Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury asserted that state government shall review the status of these schools twice every year, and thereafter the private organizations would be called for arranging further processes regarding the same.

The private organizations would be given the responsibility of maintaining the quality of education in which less students are present, he added.

Chowdhury said “There shall be certain rules and regulations framed that have to be achieved by the private organizations, for example– they shall take over at least two such schools in the state and all the maintenance and salary of staff would be paid by the organization themselves”.

He also said that a policy will be followed to regulate and encourage private participation in the education sector of Tripura, a decision that has been adopted by state cabinet during the meeting.

“The decision was taken as it was noticed that the parents are more interested to send their childrens to CBSE affiliated schools and therefore with the decision the private organizations would provide the quality education across all such schools and encourage them to get admission,” explained Chowdhury.