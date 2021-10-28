Assam Chief Minister Launches ‘Online Contactless Driving License Renewal’ & ‘Duplicate Driving License Service’

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 28, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Online Contactless Driving License Renewal and Duplicate Driving License Service in Guwahati.

This initiative has been undertaken for providing easy access of services to residents.

“Glad to launch online contactless DL renewal & duplicate DL services that’ll save a lot of precious time of citizens who earlier had to make rounds of DTOs for the purpose. It also shows our Govt’s resolve to provide easy access to all such services with the help of technology.” – tweeted the CM.

While deliberating about the benefits received through online services, Sarma added that in the past 2 years, around 1.35 lakhs driving licenses have been issued, thereby saving the time of people.