Assam Police Encounter Leaves Drugs Peddler Injured, Seizes Contraband Items

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 28, a drug peddler was left injured, after been shot in the leg during an encounter with the Assam Police in Nagaon district, Assam.

Identified as Saijul Islam, the drug supplier is a resident of Batadrava in Nagaon district.

The security forces have seized contraband substances worth Rs 9 lakhs, and recovered .22 pistol with 4 rounds from his possession.

According to reports, the drug supplier was recently released on bail in a drug-peddling case.

“Notorious & Charge Sheeted Drug supplier Siajul Islam of Kodomonigaon, Batadrava had managed to secure Bail. Today morning he got Injured and Re-Arrested after a brief encounter. Drugs worth 9+ Lakh and .22 pistol with 4 Rounds seized.” – tweeted the Nagaon Police.