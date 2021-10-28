Assam Will Get 57 Bank Branches By March 2022, Says Union MoS Karad

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Wednesday announced that 57 bank branches will be established in Assam by March 2022.

During an event to launch “credit outreach programme”, the Union MoS informed that centre is taking all possible steps for the economic development of Northeastern region.

“By March 31, 2022, we will have 57 new branches of various banks. This step has been taken as Assam has less number of branches against its population as per the standard norm and people are facing difficulties because of this,” – added Karad.

This decision has been undertaken in order to deliver the banking facilities to most number of citizens, and bring them under its ambit.

MoS Karad further appreciated the state government for implementing various schemes, such as – Mudra Loan, Credit Cards, among others.