Athuan Abonmai Grievous Killing : Manipur Human Rights Body To Undertake Inquiry

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is all set to undertake an inquiry into the death of Athuan Abonmai – former President of Zeliangrong Baudi.

This inquiry would stress on finding the facts, circumstances, identification of criminals involved in alleged killing of Abonmai.

It will also deliberate measures to prevent such incidents in the near future.

According to MHRC sources, Abonmai’s spouse, his son, and leaders of Joint Action Committee (JAC) had visited the commission and assured the action chairman Khaidem Mani of full co-operation.

The official statement released from MHRC adds that state government has extended full cooperation to the commission.

It have also handed over the First Information Report (FIR), post-mortem report, and other vital documents to the commission for the purpose of inquiry.

MHRC further stated that the commission will submit the inquiry report to the state government, and the government will then furnish a copy of the inquiry report to the NIA for necessary investigation.

It is pertinent to note that recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up investigation on the gruesome killing of Athuan Abonmai.

On September 22, unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Manipur CM and some other ministers held a public function.

He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted.

Abonmei was the President of influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi.

Zeliangrong Baudi is a Joint Tribes Council, a conglomerate body of representatives of Inpui, Liangmei, Rongmei and Zeme people of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.