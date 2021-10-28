China’s Altered Border Law Is “Unilateral Move”, Granting More Power To PLA, Says India

NET Web Desk

India on Wednesday expressed strong concern on the new “Land Border Law” undertaken by the Chinese Government, thereby delivering more power to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to manage the border disputes with its neighboring nations.

Terming the law as an act to “unilaterally alter the situation in border areas”, the Ministry of External Affairs cited that the border law might result into massive implications during the management of disputed boundaries shared between the two countries.

An unilateral move, this legislation will not have any connection with existing arrangements between both sides, informed an official statement.

Besides, it referred China-Pakistan 1963 accord, through which Pakistan handed over the Shaksgam Valley of Aksai Chin to China as “illegal and invalid”.

“China’s unilateral decision to bring about a legislation that can have implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us.” – stated the external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He further added, “We also expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law, which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas”.

However, the latest official statement indicated fear that Beijing might use its new law to enhance PLA troops incursion into the LAC.

It is pertinent to note that the new border law, aiming to approve military interventions into the disputed areas was proposed in March 2021, marking one year of Galwan clash when People’s Liberation Army (PLA) marched to the forward areas, thereby deliberately aggravating the situation.

Its multiple infringement of mobilization in forward areas along India border, and erection of new “frontier villages” along the Bhutan border depicts its extra territorial ambition.

The new border law will come into force with effect from January 1, 2022.

Article 22 of this law adds that the PLA, “shall carry out border disputes”, which will incorporate “organizing drills” and “resolutely prevent, stop and combat invasion, encroachment, provocation and other acts”.

According to observers, the law would formalize some of China’s recent actions in disputed regions with India & Bhutan, including PLA’s stationing troops in areas along the India border, thereby utilizing multiple transgressions across the LAC.

However, the law also talks about an illusion – a strategy game that China have been following since decades. The law informed that PLA can, “handle land border-related affairs with neighboring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and long-standing border issues”.

Indian officials earlier informed that PLA have violated four past border agreements, that were signed to maintain peace and cordial relations between India & China.

The massive clash in Galwan valley in June 2020 is referred as the worst violence that emerged since 1967.

Furthermore, with Bhutan, China have initiated ‘de facto control’ over the disputed Doklam plateau, and constructed “frontier villages”.

Doklam plateau will soon be the home to 628 “moderately well off villages” which China refers an initiative to settle herders into disputed areas.