Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Sikkim On November 20

NET Web Desk

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit the northeastern state of Sikkim on November 20.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay during the inauguration of multi-sports arena in Gangtok informed about the same.

The CM asserted that Amit Shah will be visiting the state to promote some co-operative societies events.

He further added that the state government has completed all its works associated with Sikkim Milk Union and Dairy Farming, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), vegetables being brought in, and incentives distributed to such organizations.

According to reports, Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone of Sikkim State University, now known as Kangchenjunga Sikkim State University, at Temi Nymphing, South Sikkim.