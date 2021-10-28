Jammu & Kashmir : Mini-Bus Rolled Down Into Deep Gorge, 11 Killed & 14 Injured

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 28, in a heartwrenching incident, a mini-bus – which was on its way from Thathri to Doda, fell into a deep gorge adjacent to Soi-Gwari, Jammu & Kashmir.

According to PTI report, a total of eleven people travelling in a mini-bus were killed, while 14 sustained injuries when the vehicle fell down into a deep gorge on the Batote-Kishtwar highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

While receiving the information, a team of security forces including – Police, Army, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel immediately reached the spot and carried out rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers were immediately rushed to the GMC hospital in Doda, where doctors declared nine of them “brought dead”. Besides, two succumbed to their injuries, as informed by the Superintendent Associate of the hospital Dr Yudhvir Singh.

Seven of the nine “brought dead” have been identified as Ghulam Hussain Shah (60), his son Shabbir Ahmed (30), Rhitik Sharma (19), Jammal din (23), Mohammad Latief (65), Annari Devi (55) and Bahadur Singh (65).

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities added that Santosh Kumar (22) and Rajesh Kumar (24) died at the hospital and two are yet to be identified.

Six of these injured passengers were airlifted to the GMC hospital in Jammu for providing specialized treatment, after their condition was found to be critical.