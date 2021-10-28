Manipur : Dengue Outbreak Reported In 7 Districts

NET Web Desk

A total of 35 dengue cases have been reported from seven districts of Manipur, with the highest been in Imphal East district.

Out of the total cases, 22 were confirmed in Chingmeirong, Imphal East.

According to officials, 20 men, 10 women and 5 children contracted the infection.

Other districts infected with dengue include – Churachandpur, Chandel, Tamenglong, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal.

Although, the source of transmission is yet to be ascertained, but imported transmission is suspected to be the cause for the outbreak.

“We suspect the outbreak originated outside of the state. The town of Chingmeirong, where 22 cases have been reported, is located directly from a three-star hotel where the majority of the guests are tourists from outside the state. Furthermore, no previous cases of dengue fever have been detected in this area,” – informed an official.

It is pertinent to note that first case was detected in Chingmeirong during September this year.

Health authorities have commenced to adopt preventive procedures, such as – fogging, spraying chemicals, and conducting door-to-door surveys in affected districts.