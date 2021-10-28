Meghalaya : Khasi District Council To Introduce Bill Deliberating Matrilineal Inheritance Custom

NET Web Desk

The Khasi Autonomous District Council (ADC) is attempting to introduce a bill which deliberates “equitable distribution” of parental property among heirs, irrespective of their gender and age.

According to reports, the bill which will be tabled on November 8 during the Council’s autumn session, will be an attempt to modify the age-old custom.

“In the Khasi custom, the youngest daughter inherits all the property of the parents. As a result, the siblings (not just boys, but eldest girl siblings too), do not get their share,” KHADC chief Titosstarwell Chyne told The Indian Express.

Termed as ‘Khatduh’, the youngest daughters are prohibited from selling the property without attaining permission from their maternal uncles.

According to Indian Express report, the bill will also stress on two other provisions : first provision will let parents decide who will inherit their property.

The other provision will prevent a sibling from getting parental property if they marry a non-Khasi and accept the spouse’s customs.