Meghalaya : Massive Clash Occurs Between Supporters Of NPP & INC, 21 Sustained Injuries

NET Web Desk

The supporters of Indian National Congress (INC) and National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday met with a massive clash at Rajabala’s Garodubi Village, Meghalaya.

According to reports, around 21 people sustained injuries.

Among the injured – 11 were NPP supporters, while 10 were supporters of Indian National Congress (INC).

These injured individuals were released after giving medical aid, informed an official.

Besides, a team of the Phulbari Police Station and Rajabala outpost, have cordoned off the area.

Campaign for Rajabala, Mawphlang, and Mawryngkneng by-election concluded on Wednesday, October 28, at around 4 PM.

It is pertinent to note that bye-elections will be held for 3 Assembly Constituencies of Meghalaya – Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang, Rajabala on October 30.