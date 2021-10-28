Mizoram : Educational Committee Approves Reopening Schools For Class X & XII At Siaha

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 28, the District Level Task Force committee on Education, Siaha district announced the reopening of schools for standards Class 10 & Class 10+2 from November 1.

The decision was undertaken during a meeting presided by the Deputy Commissioner & Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kesavan R, IAS.

The meeting after thorough deliberation and considering reports of Medical Department, and Education Department resolved to the decision.

According to education Department data, a total of 95 teachers have contracted the COVID-19 infection. Out of these, 89 teachers have recovered, while 6 of teachers are currently undergoing treatment.

If the data on students is taken into context, a total of 358 students have been reported positive. While, 356 students have recovered, and 2 students are currently under medication.

Officials further informed that, currently there are 131 numbers of Primary Schools, 77 Middle Schools, High Schools – 26, and 7 Higher Secondary schools within Siaha district.

The Medical Department officials informed that, except a few teachers, all faculties have been administered with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the officials approved the decision, with a condition that the same must be followed by strictly adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The Committee further urged the District Educational Officer (DEO) to ensure that all schools abide by COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and CAB.

Accordingly, the concerned authorities must submit their findings to the Committee after a month, which will be deliberately assessed to understand the eventual feasibility of re-opening Middle & Primary Schools.