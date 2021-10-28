Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy : Guest Player Melu Kranthi Kumar Nominated As Captain Of ‘Sikkim Cricket Team’

NET Web Desk

Guest player Melu Kranthi Kumar of Karnataka is all set to lead the Sikkim cricket team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Karnataka all-rounder will lead the squad, while the senior player of Sikkim Lee Yong Lepcha has been named as the vice-captain.

Kranthi was earlier scouted by the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) in August for the slot of guest player.

An all-rounder, Kranthi has also represented South Zone in U-19 competition and Hubli Tigers in Karnataka Premier League.

The 27-years-old experienced cricketer will serve as the captain of the Sikkim team for the entire season.

Furthermore, the Sikkim squad comprises of : Melu Kranti Kumar (Captain), Lee Yong Lepcha (Vice-Captain), Ashish Thapa, Chitiz Tamang, Palzor Tamang, Tashi Pintso Bhalla, Sumit Singh, Yogen Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Akash Luitel, James Lepcha, Phur Tshering Lepcha, Kishan Karki, Mohammed Saptulla, Nitesh Kumar Gupta, Rahul Tamang, Narchung Lepcha, Liyan Khan, Karthik C.A., Nilesh Lamichaney.