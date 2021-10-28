Tripura Government To Procure 40 BLS Ambulances For Emergency Crisis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 27, 2021 : Tripura Revenue department has directed all District Magistrates (DM) to expedite the process for procurement of Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance to deal with emergency crisis.

The letter written by Additional Secretary to the Tripura government, AK Bhattacharya informed that Rs 50 lakhs (50,00,000) was sanctioned to each district for procurement of five BLS ambulances.

However, it is found that none of the districts has procured any ambulances yet. While, few districts have not even finalized the specification so far.

“It is to clarify that the specification of the BLS ambulances should be the same for all districts and the specification has to be confirmed from the Health Department (DHS) as it was mentioned…,” the letter reads.

Further, the district magistrates were asked to expedite the procurement on priority and submit the Utilization Certificate to the Revenue department.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, on August 7, the department had asked all eight district magistrates to purchase BLS ambulances.

The Procurement process may be done in consultation with Health Department after collecting specifications and other relevant details.

Depending upon the nature of emergency, the DM & Collectors can requisite the same, from nearby hospitals and other health facilities.

The letter further adds that funds have only been sanctioned for the cost of Ambulances.

While funds for fuel charge, maintenance and other expenses of Ambulances may be attained from any other sources as State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms do not permit such expenses.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the health portfolio had emphasised on developing the health infrastructure.

He also stressed on commissioning 50 BLS ambulances into the health sector.