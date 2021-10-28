Tripura : MoS Shobha Karandlaje To Visit ‘College Of Fisheries’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 27, 2021 : Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday arrived in Agartala for her two days official visit.

On the first day of her visit, she attended a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb and appreciated the work done by the state government.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister deliberated on the establishment of an agricultural university in the state, and an agricultural development center.

He further discussed on the significance of bamboo cane industry and various projects implemented by the agriculture department.

While speaking with the media persons, the Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare asserted that the Centre will extend all support to the state government.

Besides, she will attend a review meeting today, which is to be attended by the officials of the Department of Agriculture.

After this meeting, the MoS will “inaugurate an exhibition, which will showcase various Technology products”.

She will also hold an interaction with the Self-Help Groups (SHGs), startups, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and scientist-farmers at the College of Fisheries, Lemobucherra.

MoS Shobha would also be visiting “Referral Fish Museum” of the College of Fisheries.

This will be followed by the online inauguration of a dairy unit and working model of Multi-Component integrated farming Unit at the Auditorium of the Fisheries college.

Furthermore, the union minister of state will also participate in a programme, to be held at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Complex for North Eastern Hill (NEH) Region, Tripura Centre.