Arunachal Pradesh : Government Assures Possible Support For Inclusion of Thembang Village Into UNESCO’s ‘World Heritage Site’

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Taba Tedir assured the members of Thembang Heritage Village Council (THVC) that state government will extend full cooperation, to mark Thembang into list of the United Nations Educational Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s ‘World Heritage Site’.

He informed about the same, during his two-day tour to West Kameng district, where he visited Thembang village.

According to a memorandum issued to the minister by the Village Council, Thembang village was nominated by UNESCO for the ‘World Heritage Site’, along wth Ziro Valley.

Meanwhile, the state government has already declared the village as a state heritage site in 2015.

But, the delay in completion of all processes has been time-consuming, thereby letting residents wait for almost 5 years, to witness the feat.

“Thembang could be a great asset and pride for our state if it makes it to the final list of UNESCO World Heritage Site,” – further added the memorandum.

The 12th century old fortified village, Thembang is popularly known for its ecological richness.

Located within an altitude of 2300m, the construction of this fort and its gates follows the tradition of Monpa people, which includes composite stone masonry and wood architecture.

Earlier, the Archaeological Section of Research Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh at Thembang excavated the fort to attain some pre-historic archaeological evidence.

Some of the items recovered during the excavation include – Neolithic Celt, various Neolithic tools, Stone Age axe etc.