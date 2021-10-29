COVID-19 : Mizoram Government Issues New Directives To Be Enforced From October 31

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 29, the Mizoram Government issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the citizens, which will remain in force, with effect from October 31 till midnight of November 30.

According to the recent notification, movement of people has been strictly prohibited, including casual visit of neighbors/families including those residing in the same building block.

Restrictions imposed in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) Areas :

Educational Institutions :

Schools and Hostels are permitted to be opened for students of Class X and XII, who will be appearing for board examinations, with strict observance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The SOP for the same will be prepared by School Education Department. However, training institutes will be permitted to function with maximum 50% seating capacity.

Religious Places & Gatherings :

Worship services during day and night time is permitted with maximum 50% seating capacity of the venue. Morning and evening prayer services are also permitted.

While, church congregation is permitted for daytime services only, with maximum 50% seating capacity.

Persons having COVID-19 symptoms are strictly prohibited from attending such gatherings. Besides, CAB shall be strictly enforced.

The host church and concerned Local Level Task Force (LLTF) shall constitute CAB/SOP implementation committees. Besides, senior citizens having comorbidities shall refrain from attending the congregation.

Preparing supper for guests is prohibited. Singing is strictly prohibited during church services/congregations.

Funeral Services & Weddings :

Such activities will be permitted with maximum 50% seating capacity of the venue or not more than 50 persons (whichever is less), with the condition that no refreshments are prepared and served.

The notification further reads that picnic spots will resume with 50 persons, thereby strictly adhering to CAB.

Movie theatres will be permitted with not more than 50% seating capacity of the venue.

Public parks & zoos will be permitted to open with strict observance of CAB and with permission of the concerned LLTF.

Sports practices (indoor & outdoor) will be permitted. Indoor sports practice upto 20 persons, and outdoor sports practice upto 50 persons.

Persons with COVID-19 symptoms are strictly prohibited from sports practices.

Morning/Evening walking & cycling practices are permitted.

Sports competition, tournament, etc. (indoor & outdoor) will be permitted without spectators, and maximum 50% seating capacity of the venue will be allowed.

Gyms can reopen but need to follow some guidelines, such as – All gym equipment should be sanitized before it is utilized by another person; Capacity of 50% shall not be exceeded; Towel, bottle, shaker and other items should be brought privately; Social distancing should be maintained.

Public Gatherings, anniversaries, birthdays, etc will be permitted with maximum 50% seating capacity of the venue or not more than 50 persons (whichever is less), with the condition that no refreshments are prepared and served.

Outdoor/leisure activities, picnic, outings, trekking, hiking, adventure sports etc will be permitted with strict observance of CAB.

Construction works (private and Government works) will be permitted with strict observance of CAB.

MGNREGA, MPLAD, MLALAD, SIPMIU, Smart City activities will be permitted with strict observance of CAB.

Other permitted activities are as follows :

Quarry road, Road construction, etc.

Farm activities (Agriculture, horticulture, Animal husbandry, fisheries, etc).

Hospital, nursing home, clinic, laboratory, Blood donation and blood bank.

Child and women helpline service, OST center, OSC, ART centre.

Nutrition programme and services for infant and lactating mothers including distribution of ration from warehouses and godowns.

COVID-19 vaccination and other immunization programme, ambulatory services, etc.

Animal disease control programme, Veterinary hospital, dispensary, clinic, AI, Zoo, hatchery, Feed mill/Ran chaw and Slaughter House.

Bank, Non-banking financial institutions, insurance, ATM, post office and postal services.

Petrol/Diesel filling station and LPG distribution/ godown.

General Distributors and godown/large storage depot.

FCS&CA Department/FCI godown.

Fair Price Shop (ration shop) shall be opened as per the arrangement made by the concerned LLTF.

Dairy collection and distribution, Newspaper distribution.

Private Security Service

Print & electronic media, telecommunication, internet service, broadcasting and cable service

Sanitation & solid waste management services, septic tank service

Operation & maintenance works under PWD, P&E and PHE and water supply (private contractor)

Loading and unloading of goods and cargo, will be followed as per arrangements made by the DC during night curfew period.

Workers of automobile dealers and workshop engaged for on road repair and maintenance services

Courier service, e-commerce and home delivery services, including intra and extra Mizoram business establishments capable of delivering goods on online orders : Shops and business entrepreneurs are expected to conduct home delivery wherever possible.

Home based industries – bakery, steel fabrications, carpentry, tailoring etc.

Pharmacy/ drug stores

Hawkers stall

Seeds/sapling shops and shops selling Agriculture/ Horticulture materials.

Tourist Lodge, Hotel, Homestay and Guest House (khualbuk)

Restaurants will be permitted to open with maximum 50% seating capacity of the venue.

Groceries.

Market & other shops.

State Government Office employees shall function with full strength.

Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat may make their own arrangement.

Central Government Offices shall function at their normal office attendance.

Gauhati High Court (Aizawl Bench) and other Court may make arrangement as per order of the High Court.

Religious denominations office will be permitted to function at their normal office attendance.

Private owned company/office – consultancy services, etc will be permitted to function at their normal office attendance.

Vehicles shall ply within Aizawl city as per the following arrangement, for which an order will be issued by the SP (Traffic).

Public Transport Vehicle (City Bus, Taxi, 2-wheeler taxi etc) and Commercial shall continue to ply as per the normal arrangement.

Government and private vehicles (including two wheeler) shall ply as given below:

Monday: Nos. ending in 1&2 shall not ply.

Tuesday: Nos. ending in 3&4 shall not ply.

Wednesday: Nos. ending in 5&6 shall not ply.

Thursday: Nos. ending in 7&8 shall not ply.

Friday: Nos. ending in 9&0 shall not ply.

There will be no restriction on Saturdays, Sundays and all public holidays.

Restrictions to be imposed outside AMC areas :

In other areas of Mizoram, the Deputy Commissioners shall make restrictions/ regulations depending upon the local COVID-19 outbreak situation and assessment made by them.

Villages/towns are permitted to open educational institutions under the arrangement of concerned Deputy Commissioner (DC) in consultation with District level officers of H&FW Department/School Education Department/ H&TE Department/ Social Welfare Department (WCD) and VLTF. The SOPs prepared by the concerned Departments shall be strictly followed.

Religious places and Church Congregation :

Worship services during day and night time are permitted with maximum 50% seating capacity of the venue. Morning and evening prayer services are also permitted.

Church congregation is permitted for daytime services only, and maximum 50% seating capacity of the venue will be permitted.

Persons having COVID-19 symptoms are strictly prohibited from attending.

CAB shall be strictly enforced. The host church and concerned LLTF shall constitute CAB/SOP implementation committee

Senior citizens having comorbidities shall refrain from attending the congregation

Preparing supper for guests is prohibited

Singing is strictly prohibited during church services/congregations.

Restrictions to be enforced throughout Mizoram :

Vaccination : State government urges residents to get administered with COVID-19 doses at the earliest by all individuals free of cost from any of the Government’s vaccination centres.

Travelling : Residents travelling on unavoidable circumstances is permitted. Private and commercial passenger vehicles can be utilized for such journey.

Vehicles mentioned above are not allowed to carry passengers beyond the seating capacity mentioned in their registration certificate. Drivers and passengers should wear face-masks at all times. Hand sanitizer should always be readily available to be used by passengers.

Local Restrictions :

If a need is felt to impose stricter restriction within a particular locality, a written application clearly stating the justification shall be submitted to the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

LLTFs/VLTFs shall not declare any sort of restriction/ curfew/ lockdown/ Containment Area/ Restricted Area within their locality.

LLTFs/VLTFs of villages/ towns traversed by highways/ roads shall not restrict movement of travelers within their locality.

Transportation of goods & commodities :

Goods and commodities can be transported into the state without obtaining separate permission. However, registration through mCOVID19 is mandatory.

Thorough screening of transporters (driver and handyman) of goods and commodities shall resume. Persons developing symptoms during screening shall be tested using RAgT. No passengers except handymen shall be allowed in goods carriers.

Transporters (driver and handyman) of goods and commodities from outside the state shall, as per standing practice, prepare their own food on the outskirts of settlement area, and they shall leave immediately without contacting/mingling anyone after they have finished unloading their transported goods. During unloading of goods, they shall maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

Drivers and handymen of goods carriers coming from outside the State shall not roam around for backload.

There shall be no restriction for transportation of goods outside AMC Area

Public carriers engaged by FCS & CA for transportation of ration, foodgrains, oils, etc are allowed free movement for the purpose they are engaged. However, they should invariably possess delivery order/despatch challan issued by the department authorities.

In case of emergency, the above mentioned Drivers and handymen may contact State Control Room (Toll free 1070, landline 0389-2342520, mobile 7628072785 and whatsapp 9366331931) and COVID-19 (Medical) helpline number (Toll free 102, landline 0389-2323336, 0389- 2322336 and 0389-2318336 for conveying their problems. These numbers shall be conspicuously displayed at screening points.

District Magistrates shall impose Night Curfew (9:00 PM to 4:00 AM) as empowered by CrPC Section 144.