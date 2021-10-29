COVID-19 Vaccination Drive : Assam Government Aims To Inoculate Eligible Population With Both Doses By January 15, 2022

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 29, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government aims to inoculate all its eligible citizens, approximately 2.1 crore with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by January 15, 2022.

During a press conference held at Guwahati, Sarma asserted that all citizens above 18 years will be administered with the COVID-19 vaccine by November 20.

“We have given 2.78 crore jabs to our people, including 77 lakh people with double doses. We have around 2.1 crore eligible population for the vaccines and around 2,00,76,000 have received the first dose,” he further added.

Sarma referred around 10 lakh people as “resistant population”, who are either not willing to take the jabs, or senior citizens not been able to come to these vaccine centres.

“We are targeting these 10 lakh people now and will launch a massive door-to-door vaccination drive for seven days in most interior places so that we will be able to vaccinate all the people by November 20.” – added Sarma.