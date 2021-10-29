Manipur : Licensed Air Guns Must Be Deposited With Village Authorities To Protect ‘Amur Falcons’

NET Web Desk

In order to ensure that Amur Falcons – longest travelling raptors are not targeted by local hunters for illegal sale and consumption, the Tamenglong District Collector Hungyo Worshing issued certain orders.

According to Forest Department officials, massive awareness campaigns failed to bring any impact, and these winged visitors are now becoming a prey to hunters.

Therefore, the District Collector ordered all air guns to be deposited with the village authorities before October 31.

The decision has been undertaken after reports of some Amur Falcons shot with air guns in the district have been doing rounds.

These air guns will be kept into custody of village authorities till the seasonal visitors leave Manipur, which is usually around November 30.

Authorities have also been directed to submit a detailed report on actions taken.

According to The Hindu report, a person catching Amur Falcons for consumption or sale is liable to be punished under Sections 50 and 51 of The Manipur Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Scientifically termed as ‘Falco amurensis’, mass hunting pose a major threat to these raptors.

Keeping in view of such threats, the Manipur Forest and Environment Minister Awangbow Newmai during an event held earlier appealed the citizens to avoid hunting these seasonal visitors.

The satellite tagging data reported that one Amur Falcon had reached the district for the third year in a row, which has been killed by hunters, as informed by some reports.

Protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and the Convention on Migratory Species, Amur Falcons breed in Southeast Russia and northern China. These raptors migrates to the west through India and flying across the Arabian Sea they go to southern Africa where they spend their winters, thereby making a round-trip of more than 30,000 km every year, travelling between their breeding and wintering grounds.