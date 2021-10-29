Mizoram : Youth Commission Organizes Capacity Building Programme ‘Perhkhuang’

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Youth Commission recently organized Perhkhuang – a capacity building program to extend support for Mizo artistes, venues, sound rentals, videographers, event managers, transportations, musicians, senior singers, food ventures etc.

The event focuses on promoting the aspirant singers across the state, ones been severely hit due to the pandemic.

In order to deliver better guidance to these singers, the Commission is collaborating with established musicians & professionals hailing from across the state, country and abroad.

This initiative has been undertaken by the commission, so that upcoming artists can achieve professional skill development trainings, and cross cultural excellence in their related fields.

The event which spanned over three months across all districts of the state started with an entry by more than 2000 contestants/singers.

Out of these total participants, around 453 contestants/singers were approved to partake to 7 levels of audition rounds, that was organized in – Hindi, English & Mizo language.

The Organizing Committee incorporated of veteran musicians & esteemed judges including Victor Da Scavenger (Magdalane), Fiona (The Chosen), Feli (Dr. Luke), Isak Malsawmtluanga, Opa (Tribal Power)

Dr. Vari Varte appeared in the show as a guest judge, Rosy K Remsangpuii managed by Zomuana Zahau (Euphony Cart/Secretary Perhkhuang) & Donny Lalruatsanga (MCS, Chairman, Perhkhuang) .

The final event was hosted by Angelina Paul (Zonet) & Mark V Vanlalrema (English Lecturer, Govt. Siaha College).

Accordingly, five elected candidates will receive World class mentorship, guidance, gigs attainments.

Besides, these candidates will also get an opportunity to know about valuable experiences, expertise and resources of veterans.

These will be organized with the assistance from visiting associates and business experts who will connect participants to wider networks so as to make them attain high degree of accomplishments.

North East Wave (NEW), a partner private limited music business firm of Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) under the director of Hs Lalruatliana (Booma) Guitarist/Founder Member at Boomarang/Sound from the hills, World Artistes of the Year Nominee at Josie Music Awards 2021, Tennessee, USA and an empaneled Artist at ICCR, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his team will take care of operations to the winning singers.

It will help to promote other excelling Mizo personnel’s in the field of fine music, literature, culture, arts, sports and related academic pursuits.

Mizoram Youth Commission set up through an Act of the Mizoram State Legislature aims to promote, explore, and enhance youth welfare.