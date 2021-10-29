Nagaland : Security Forces Seize Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition, Held 3 NSCN Cadres

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Police on Thursday apprehended 3 cadres of the banned outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)’s Niki Sumi faction, including its chief functionary.

The nabbed militants have been identified as Nikato Pilot Sumi – a supervisor of the Ceasefire Supervisory Board cum kilonser (minister) of the group; Awang Konyak; and Wahkoi Konyak.

According to reports, the security forces have recovered a HK 33 rifle, two magazines of HK 33 rifle, one Italy-made 7.65mm pistol, one magazine for the 7.65mm pistol, one magazine for the 9mm pistol, 117 live rounds of the HK 33 rifle, 17 live rounds of the 7.65mm pistol, six empty cases of the HK 33 rifle, two empty cases of the 7.65mm pistol, one rifle sling, one knife and Rs 1,82,700 in cash from the possessions of these accused.