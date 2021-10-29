Remembering Veteran Gandhian Dr S.N. Subba Rao

NET Web Desk

Veteran Gandhian and President of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Ashram (MGSA) Dr. Salen Nanjundaaiah Subba Rao, popularly known as Bhaiji breathed his last at the age of 92 in Jaipur on October 27.

Known as the preacher of justice, peace, and non-violence for over seven decades, Rao’s mortal remains have been kept at Morena Circuit House for paying last tributes.

Devoted towards social work and constructive activities, Rao inspired a large number of youths across the nation to collaboratively work for the welfare of society.

Besides, one of his well-known activity dealt with an attempt to bring Chambal dacoits into mainstream with the establishment of MGSA in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh.

This ashram hosted the surrender of dacoits, thereby extending his support for rehabilitation of their families.

Recipient of Padma Shri, Karnataka Government’s Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award, Shanti Doot International Award, Jamnalal Bajaj Puraskar, and many other prizes, Rao was credited for reforming almost 654 dacoits.

Born in Bangalore, the Gandhian leader was arrested at the age of 13 for his crucial participation in Quit India Movement.

The Great Gandhian, Rao also founded National Youth Project (NYP) – an initiative to provide catalytic leadership. It stresses on youth employment, economic governance, rural development, education, health & sanitation, environment and human rights.

Rao has always carried-out an invaluable lesson of Swami Vivekananda, that depicted spiritual enlightenment, and how poverty is immensely associated with the development of a country.

“So long as even a dog is hungry in my country, my spirituality demands that we need to first find food for the dog.” – a philosophical lesson by Swami Vivekananda.

Bhaiji always believed that a dip into Holy Ganges and offering prayers will never bring spirituality.

But its true meaning indicates extending support and love for the ones who require the same.

Also a fellow of ‘Gandhi Peace Foundation’, Rao could sense that during the recent times, religion stood as the major cause of disputes.

In terms to religion, he asserted about the philosophies of Karl Marx, who believed to wipe out its concept, and how communism has spread across the globe.

Rao once said, “Karl Marx had grown so weary of religion due to repeated instances of war that he felt that the concept of religion itself should be wiped out. And that is how Communism spread. But real spirituality has its own energy because, after merely 50 years, religion has made a comeback. There are now only four countries who continue with the same thought process – China, Cuba, Vietnam and North Cuba.”

Rao followed the lessons taught by sages, depicting the significance of an element and believing in it for attaining spirituality. He earlier spoke about this element (a component that exists within all), which enlivens nature, rivers, and trees, and therefore, humans can draw energy from the same.