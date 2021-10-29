Sikkim : Dzongu Residents To Host ‘Lepcha Paddy Harvest Festival’ From November 12-14

NET Web Desk

Residents of Lingthem village are all set to organize the first “Lepcha Paddy Harvest Festival” from November 12-14 in Lingthem, Dzongu, North Sikkim.

Locally termed as ‘Dzo-Tyuim’, the three-day long harvest festival, aims to revive the cultural traditions, and portray the age-old indigenous practices of Dzongu.

It will be hosted by locals in association with Forest department and Homestay Association of Sikkim (HAS).

Blend of indigenous foods, cultural programmes and plays, the harvest festival will also arrange a special unplugged session executed by renowned Lepcha band Sofiyum and other local artistes hailing from Dzongu.

The main objective of ”Dzo Tyuim” is to promote village tourism, thereby generating a source of income for the locals, informed the organizing member Dawa Lepcha.

“The festival is about promoting indigenous food since people have not yet explored Lepcha cuisine followed by promotion and conservation of Lepcha folklores and folktales.” – added Lepcha.