South Korea Keens To Invest Across Multiple Sectors Of Assam

NET Web Desk

A high-level South Korean delegation led by Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korean Trade – Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) visited Guwahati on Thursday for a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, Manvendra Pratap Singh.

The meeting reviewed economic and bilateral cooperation between government of Assam and South Korea, with delegations showing interest in healthcare and other projects in the state.

Other sectors such as food processing, infrastructure and tourism were also discussed in the meeting.

The delegation further assured the Assam government, that Korean companies will be encouraged for investment in the state.

“Korea has invested mainly in automotive, electronics and chemical sectors since the 1990s and now intends to expand its interest to various industries such as pharmaceuticals, organic farming, food processing and tourism.” – informed an official of Delhi-based Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Kwang Seok Yang.

Furthermore, the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Assam received Korean-made protection masks and thermometers from the Korean mission.