Stanford University Releases ‘World’s Top Scientist’ List, Features 2 NIPER Guwahati Faculties

NET Web Desk

Two faculty members of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati have made it to the top 200 list of global achievers in research released by Stanford University.

According to reports, the Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Sanjay K. Banerjee; the Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics have been featured in this list consecutively for the second time, informed a statement.

The list has been made available to the public in October 2020 for the first time and now the new list was made available on October 19, 2021, the statement further reads.

Every year, the Stanford University of United States releases data for the top 2% of researchers across the world.

This data is released based on their research journals which are published by Elsevier’s publisher – a Netherlands-based publishing company.

As per the processes, all researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.