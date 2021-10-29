Tripura Communal Violence : BJP Leaders Conduct In-Depth Joint Inspection At Panisagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2021 : As rumours over Panisagar violence in North Tripura district continue to do rounds over social media, a delegation of BJP leaders including the East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura, local MLA Binoy Bhushan Das and minority leaders carried out an in-depth inspection of the area.

After having an interaction with the families of victims in Cham Tilla, the MP Rebati Tripura asserted that the incident on October 26 was uncalled for, thereby expressing his strong condemnation.

He further requested people to maintain peace and harmony.

Panisagar Assembly MLA Binoy Bhushan Das informed that shops and houses were vandalized on the day of the rally.

“Some shops and houses have been vandalized. Miscreants have caused some damage to the Cham Tilla Mosque. We have talked to the administration to identify those involved in these activities and take legal action,” Das said.

Meanwhile, MoS and MP Pratima Bhoumik asserted that no mosque in Panisagar were torched, stating the same, as an attempt to create unrest.

While talking to media persons, Bhoumik said, “VHP had taken out a rally at Panisagar and an incident took place at Rowa. There was nothing about religion. But rumors were being spread on social media. There is nothing between Hindu and Muslims. Investigation is going on. We condemned the incident which took place in Panisagar”.

“No Mosque was burnt in Panisagar. SDM came on spot, inquired about the matter and CM said the government will provide 100 percent relief to the people. We don’t tolerate such rumors who are trying to create unrest in our state, strict action would be taken. As per latest report a peace meeting is going to be held in Panisagar”, Bhoumik said.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF), DIG Rajeev Dua said that after the October 26 incident, several protest processions and demonstrations were staged in North and Unakoti districts.

The BSF is keeping a close watch on the border regions, and the flag march is underway. He requested everyone to not get distracted by any rumors.