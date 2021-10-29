Tripura : MLA Ashish Das Expected To Join TMC On October 31

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Das is expected to join Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, October 31, as informed by the state TMC president Ashish Lal Singh.

According to reports, Das was assured to undertake a top position in TMC party, by the unit President Ashish Lal Singh.

“I personally had been in talks with Ashish Das for the past several months. Some hurdles delayed Das’ joining the TMC. But everything has now been sorted and he will join us officially on October 31.” – stated Singh.

The MLA from Surma Constituency in Tripura, Das was the first leader to criticize Biplab Deb – led BJP government.

Das has been in headlines, when recently he shaved his head, took a dip in Adi Ganga, and offered prayers at the Kalighat temple, on October 6 before announcing of his decision to join TMC.