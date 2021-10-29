Tripura : MoS Shobha Karandlaje Assures Support To Farmers, Directs Immediate Resolution Of Pending Issues

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2021 : Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday informed that some issues, associated with the PM Crop Insurance Scheme have been encountered during a high level review meeting.

While addressing the farmers in Fishery College at Lembucherra on Thursday, Karandlaje spoke about celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, marking the 75 years of Indian Independence.

She added that observance of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ basically depicts the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and India’s transformation in the next 25 years.

“I have been intimated about the problems of Tripura farmers pertaining to the Fasal Beema Yojana. I have assured the officials of Tripura that all these issues will be taken up with the concerned officials for immediate resolve”, said the Union Minister.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of inaugurating an exhibition at Fisheries college, the MoS praised the state government.

“For the last 25 years Tripura did not receive what it deserved. After the NDA government came to power, Tripura saw a massive change in terms of the development parameters. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is trying his level best to ensure that Tripura becomes a front runner state”, said the Union Minister.

Earlier, she chaired a high-level review meeting at the state guest house in presence of Tripura agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

While reviewing the progress of Tripura in agriculture, the MoS also heard about obstacles been faced by the state, in terms of the concerned sector.

She further assured full cooperation regarding the same from the union ministry.

Karandlaje also inaugurated the newly constructed swimming pool in the college, and an exhibition of progressive products made by local farmers.

She also interacted with the local fish farmers and shared about several schemes launched by PM Modi for their welfare.

The Union Minister then visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Agartala centre and presided over the Krishi Unnati Diwas programme event organized by the ICAR.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the role of women farmers in developing the country’s economy.

The MoS further held a one-to-one interaction programme with the women farmers.

She was accompanied by the Union Minister of state social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and local MLA Krishnadhan Das.