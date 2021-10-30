Arunachal Pradesh : Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Hits ’55 Km East’ Of Tawang

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 30, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck 55km east of Tawang in

Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 12.44 PM.

The earthquake occurred at 27.54 latitude and 92.44 longitude. While, its depth measured 20 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/WH3HUzXLmu pic.twitter.com/opSNtoHkee — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 30, 2021

However, no immediate loss of life or property have been reported from the region.

Scientists consider the Kopili fault zone closer to Himalayan Frontal Thrust as the main reason of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300 km long and 50 km wide lineament extending from the western part of Manipur up to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The Kopili fault is a transpressional fracture that generates lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes.

Currently the most active seismic zone in North East India, it is squeezed between the subduction and collision zones of the Himalayan belt and Sumatran belt, thereby making North East India, a highly prone region to often earthquake occurrences.