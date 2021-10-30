Assam To Get ‘Fish Knowledge Bank’ By December 31

NET Web Desk

The Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat in association with Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (APART) Project, and Department of Fisheries is all set to establish a ‘Fish Knowledge Bank’.

This initiative has been undertaken to develop an app, which would digitally store all information related to the fisheries sector.

“The Fish Knowledge Bank will cover technology, success stories, schemes, recent development on aquaculture, annual production, data wise report, market information, export-import data, better management practices and address for hatcheries, feed dealer, input supplier, etc,” – informed a Fisheries Development Official.

According to Managing Director, FISHFED cum Nodal Officer, APART (Fisheries), Dr Dhrubajyoti Sharma, the official launch of ‘Fish Knowledge Bank’ is scheduled to take place by December 31 this year.