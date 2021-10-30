Manipur CM Flags-Off 10 COVID Vaccination Express Vans For Senapati District

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, October 30, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has flagged-off 10 COVID Vaccination Express for Senapati, as part of the state government’s ‘Community Outreach Programme’.

A joint initiative of the Health Department and CARE India, the vaccination express is believed to cover every household of the district, and inoculate residents at their doorstep.

These 15 vehicles have been equipped with vaccines, equipment and well-trained medical personnel.

These vans will cover elderly citizens; differently-abled and individuals who don’t have any access to transportation.

This has been informed by Manipur CM N. Biren Singh through his official Twitter handle. “As part of the Govt. of Manipur’s Community outreach program , I’m happy to flagged off 10 Covid Vaccination Express for Senapati today. I’m confident that the mobile vaccination drive will give a major boost in increasing the vaccination number for Senapati.” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.